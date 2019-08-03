Home

Greta Magdelen CLARKE

Greta Magdelen CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Greta Magdelen. On July 30th 2019, at Erin Park in Manurewa after a long and courageous battle to stay with us. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Ian. Treasured and much loved mother of Katrina and Ray and Paula. Dedicated Nan of Joanna and Fred, Haden and Alison and Christina and Rhind. Loving Great Nan of Devon, Jack, Rhylee, Ciara, Harlem, Ruby and Freddie. We love you so much Mum. You were the best mother and Nan we could have ever wished for. So many wonderful memories that will stay in our hearts forever. Greta will be going home to Hawera on Monday and laid to rest with Dad in Manaia on Wednesday 7th August.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
