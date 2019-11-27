|
|
|
TUITE, Greta Anita Aniwaho. Rankin, William George. Tragically taken on Sunday 24 November 2019. Greta was a much loved mother of Ward; Grandmother of Libby and Jordan and great grandmother of Braxton. Sister to Ross, Lois (deceased) and Sheldon. Cherished Aunt, and friend to many. George was a loved brother to Darcy (deceased), Len (deceased), Pauline, Tui, Mervyn and Hugh. A cherished uncle and friend to many. Greta and George will be lying in state at 32 Paerata Ridge Road, Waiotahi, until their funeral service at 11am on Thursday 28th November at Opotiki De Luxe Theatre, Church Street, Opotiki followed by burial in Woodlands Ranginui Cemetery, Dip Road, Opotiki. Communications please to both the Tuite and Rankin families C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019