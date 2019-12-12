|
TUITE, Greta Anita Aniwaho and RANKIN, William (George). Our families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, koha, baking, letters and cards during the tragic loss of these very special people. Thank you to all those who visited the house, attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate their lives. A special thank you and personal acknowledgement to the ladies who spent many hours at the house, cooking, serving food and making endless cups of tea, we are so very grateful. We, the family have been incredibly humbled by people's generosity over this very difficult time. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019