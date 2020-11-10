Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Columba's Presbyterian Church
Columba Way
Havelock North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Robert (Greg) ROWE

Add a Memory
Gregory Robert (Greg) ROWE Notice
ROWE, Gregory Robert (Greg). Died peacefully at home on Saturday 7 November 2020. Loved husband of Helen. Loved father of Caroline and Andrew. A service for Greg will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be considered to St John Ambulance, online at www. stjohn.org.nz. All messages to the Rowe family C/- P.O. Box 8424 Havelock North.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -