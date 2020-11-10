|
ROWE, Gregory Robert (Greg). Died peacefully at home on Saturday 7 November 2020. Loved husband of Helen. Loved father of Caroline and Andrew. A service for Greg will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be considered to St John Ambulance, online at www. stjohn.org.nz. All messages to the Rowe family C/- P.O. Box 8424 Havelock North.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020