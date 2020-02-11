|
JORDAN, Gregory Desmond (Greg). Greg passed away peacefully on Sunday 9 February at Hospice Waikato. Aged 65 years. Best friend and beloved husband of Sally. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Ryan, David, Jessica, Emma and Rhian. Precious Poppa of Jack, Eve, Harry and Lucy. Much Loved eldest son of Doreen and the late Des. Loved brother to Randall, Cathy-Ann (deceased), Michael and Fione. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Gateway Church, 950 Victoria Street, Hamilton on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 1.00p.m. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hospice Waikato and can be left at the service. Isaiah 40:31 They that wait upon the Lord, shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run & not be weary, they shall walk and not faint. All communications c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020