More Obituaries for Gregory ALLEN
Gregory Blair (Beans) ALLEN

Gregory Blair (Beans) ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Gregory Blair (Beans). Died peacefully on Sunday, 16th June 2019 at Waipuna Hospice. Much loved father of Rachael, and brother of Julie. Son of the late Bill and Maxine. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, the 21st of June 2019 at 10:30 am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www.waipunahospice.org.nz/donate All communication to the Allen family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
