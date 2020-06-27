|
|
|
RENHAM, Gregory Anthony (Greg). Aged 63 years. Unexpectedly, on 23rd June,2020. Much loved partner of Barbara, cherished father and father-in-law of Justine and Robert (Auckland), adored Grandpa of wee Mila, and loving brother of Meree Renham (Australia). A service of farewell for Greg will be held on, Tuesday 30th June, 2020 at 1.30 pm in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Milton Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd Balclutha, Milton. www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020