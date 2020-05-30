Home

Gregor James (Greg) DUFFUS

Gregor James (Greg) DUFFUS Notice
DUFFUS, Gregor James (Greg). Sadly passed on Wednesday 27 May 2020, aged 88. Much loved husband of the late Fiona. Loving father and father in- law of Elspet, Deborah, Jean and Stephen, David and Claudia. Loved granddad of Paul, James, Taylor and Connor. "ome is the sailor, home from the sea" A service to celebrate Greg's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Tuesday 2 June at 10.30am



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
