DUFFUS, Gregor James (Greg). Sadly passed on Wednesday 27 May 2020, aged 88. Much loved husband of the late Fiona. Loving father and father in- law of Elspet, Deborah, Jean and Stephen, David and Claudia. Loved granddad of Paul, James, Taylor and Connor. "ome is the sailor, home from the sea" A service to celebrate Greg's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Tuesday 2 June at 10.30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020