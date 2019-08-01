|
ROLSTON, Grant William. On 28th July 2019 passed suddenly at Middlemore Hospital aged 69 years. Loved husband of Margaret. Father of Derek, Sonya and family, Geoff, and Chris. Grandfather of Austin. Brother and Brother-in-law of Glynnis and Marcus Pearson. Loved son of the late Reta and Bill Rolston. A service for Grant will be held in the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 12 noon, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019