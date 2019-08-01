Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant ROLSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant William ROLSTON

Add a Memory
Grant William ROLSTON Notice
ROLSTON, Grant William. On 28th July 2019 passed suddenly at Middlemore Hospital aged 69 years. Loved husband of Margaret. Father of Derek, Sonya and family, Geoff, and Chris. Grandfather of Austin. Brother and Brother-in-law of Glynnis and Marcus Pearson. Loved son of the late Reta and Bill Rolston. A service for Grant will be held in the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 12 noon, to be followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grant's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.