SIMPSON, Grant Victor. Passed away 8 November 2020, aged 64. Very dearly loved husband of Glennis. Much loved dad of Kelly and Solomon, Jason and Liz, Stephanie and Jason, Luke and Shenaye, and Joel. Cherished Poppa of Holly, Amber, Bella, Sienna, Ashlyn, Sullivan and little Stella. "His heart is steadfast, trusting in Jehovah" Psalms 112:7 'Safe in Jehovah's care until we joyfully welcome you back in the new world' A private service to be held. All welcome to attend by Zoom, for details please email [email protected] We Love You Dad xx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020