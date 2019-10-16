|
MCGREGOR, Grant Roland. Passed peacefully in his sleep with his family beside him on 12 October 2019, age 52. Loved son of Ngaere and the late Dudley; brother of Jody; uncle of Robin; proud Dad of Shevaun and Cory, and step-father of Jamie-Leigh; and partner of Kim. A Memorial Service for Grant will be held at North Shore Cricket Club, Devonport Domain, Cambridge Terrace on Sunday 3 November 2019 at 2pm. Please text your RSVP to 021 02645069.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019