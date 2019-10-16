Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant MCGREGOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Roland MCGREGOR

Add a Memory
Grant Roland MCGREGOR Notice
MCGREGOR, Grant Roland. Passed peacefully in his sleep with his family beside him on 12 October 2019, age 52. Loved son of Ngaere and the late Dudley; brother of Jody; uncle of Robin; proud Dad of Shevaun and Cory, and step-father of Jamie-Leigh; and partner of Kim. A Memorial Service for Grant will be held at North Shore Cricket Club, Devonport Domain, Cambridge Terrace on Sunday 3 November 2019 at 2pm. Please text your RSVP to 021 02645069.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grant's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.