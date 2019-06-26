|
McKENZIE, Grant Owen. On 25 June 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Lady Allum Hospital. Dearest Husband of Robin and much loved Father and Father-in-law of Scott and Penny, Kirsten and Damien, Clark and Jo. Loving Granddad of Michael, James, Alex, Jarrod and Sophie. A service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 11 Killarney Street Takapuna, tomorrow Friday 28 June at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice, PO Box 331129 Takapuna may be left at the Church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019
