Grant Neil DONALDSON

Grant Neil DONALDSON Notice
DONALDSON, Grant Neil. 16 January 1974 - 18 September 2019. Tragically taken too soon. Much loved Dad and friend of Chase, Sophie, Brody and Cruz. Long time friend of Tash. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Grants life will be held at the Pukekohe Indian Association Centre, 59 Ward Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 25 September, at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Heights Park Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
