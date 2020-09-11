|
|
|
WELLS, Grant Malcolm (B.D.S.). 17 December 1953 - 6 September 2020. God took him suddenly and peacefully from home. Very much loved husband of Eleanor for almost 45 years. Father of Jared and Emma, Sascha and Jeremy. Precious Poppa to Ceana, Maeve, Gabe and Zoe. Loved son of Ross and Beverly (deceased) Wells. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Desirae and Gary Curtis, Bronwyn and Phillip Haussmann, Les (deceased) and Angela Brighton and Howard Brighton and their families. 'Providing dentistry with excellence and care to so many.' "Then the righteous will shine like the sun in their Father's kingdom." Matt.13:43 A service for Grant will be held at the Rotorua Baptist Church, Malfroy Road on Saturday,12 September 2020 at 11am. Due to current levels we are restricted to 100 attending. If you're intending to attend please register with [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020