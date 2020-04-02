Home

Grant Leslie McMILLAN

McMILLAN, Grant Leslie. On 28 March 2020 aged 64. Loved eldest son of Les McMillan (deceased) and Shirley McMillan (deceased). Dearly loved and treasured son of Lyndsay McMillan for 57 years. Loved and missed by his brother and sisters Robyn McCulloch, Jenny Bullivant, Christine Jessop, Russell McMillan, Linda Gibbs and their families. I will miss our talks, your hearty laugh and oh those bear hugs. I hope you are at peace now. Communications to 1/653 Banks Street, Te Awamutu 3800 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
