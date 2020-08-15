Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant LITTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Douglas LITTLE

Add a Memory
Grant Douglas LITTLE Notice
LITTLE, Grant Douglas. Passed away peacefully on the 12th August 2020 after a short illness. Beloved youngest son of Jan Flint and the late Robin Little, and stepson to Barrie Flint and Vivienne Little. Awesome brother, stepbrother and brother-in- law to Gail and Hilary, Steve and Adele, Debbie and Marty, Jackie, Terryl, Bronwyn, Rhys and Megan. Uncle and co- conspirator to Michael, Jordy, Hannah, Byron, Jackson, Blake, Nikita and Cohen. Adored partner and best friend of Catherine Harris. A private funeral will be held due to COVID restrictions, but a celebration of Grant's life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grant's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -