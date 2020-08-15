|
LITTLE, Grant Douglas. Passed away peacefully on the 12th August 2020 after a short illness. Beloved youngest son of Jan Flint and the late Robin Little, and stepson to Barrie Flint and Vivienne Little. Awesome brother, stepbrother and brother-in- law to Gail and Hilary, Steve and Adele, Debbie and Marty, Jackie, Terryl, Bronwyn, Rhys and Megan. Uncle and co- conspirator to Michael, Jordy, Hannah, Byron, Jackson, Blake, Nikita and Cohen. Adored partner and best friend of Catherine Harris. A private funeral will be held due to COVID restrictions, but a celebration of Grant's life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020