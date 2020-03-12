Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Eastview Baptist Church
559 Chapel Road
Botany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant MCINTOSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Andrew MCINTOSH

Add a Memory
Grant Andrew MCINTOSH Notice
MCINTOSH, Grant Andrew. On 9th of March 2020, Grant unexpectedly passed into the presence of the Lord, surrounded by his family. Aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Merilyn. Dad of Anna, Joel and Gina, Dan and Kelly. Grandpa of Charlotte, Eddie, Holly, and Isla. Son of Ken and Maureen. Brother of Paul and Christine, and Vicki. Respected member of the TimberLab team. Good friend too many. "Grant enriched many lives and will be sorely missed." A service for Grant will be held at the Eastview Baptist Church, 559 Chapel Road, Botany, Auckland on Monday 16th of March 2020 at 11.00am. To be followed by Private Cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grant's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -