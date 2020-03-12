|
MCINTOSH, Grant Andrew. On 9th of March 2020, Grant unexpectedly passed into the presence of the Lord, surrounded by his family. Aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Merilyn. Dad of Anna, Joel and Gina, Dan and Kelly. Grandpa of Charlotte, Eddie, Holly, and Isla. Son of Ken and Maureen. Brother of Paul and Christine, and Vicki. Respected member of the TimberLab team. Good friend too many. "Grant enriched many lives and will be sorely missed." A service for Grant will be held at the Eastview Baptist Church, 559 Chapel Road, Botany, Auckland on Monday 16th of March 2020 at 11.00am. To be followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020