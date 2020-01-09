|
|
|
HAY, Grant Alan. Born January 05, 1958. Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, aged 61 years. Beloved son of Alan and Lorraine (Bub) Hay (both deceased). Brother and brother-in-law to Lorraine (deceased) and Keith, Corrine and Roger, Dean and Laura and Daniel and Toni. Uncle to their many children. A stalwart supporter and friend of the New Lynn RSA and its many members. The service to farewell Grant will take place on Monday, January 13th at 11am, at Waikumete Cemetery Chapel, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden. Sadly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020