BENNETT, Grania Mary. Passed away on the 24th of June 2020. Loved wife of the late Cyril. Mother and mother in law of Mark and Glenda, Keith and Annette, Gregory and Helga, Julie and Geoff and Rodney and Raewyn. Nana of Stewart, Thomas, Genna, Samuel, Jade, Kate, Hailey, Jayden, Richard and Courtney. Great Nana to Poppy, Julian and Cooper. Thanks to the carers from Vision West and the staff at Waitakere and North Shore Hospitals for their care of mum. She will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 29 June 2020 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020