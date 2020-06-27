Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grania BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grania Mary BENNETT

Add a Memory
Grania Mary BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Grania Mary. Passed away on the 24th of June 2020. Loved wife of the late Cyril. Mother and mother in law of Mark and Glenda, Keith and Annette, Gregory and Helga, Julie and Geoff and Rodney and Raewyn. Nana of Stewart, Thomas, Genna, Samuel, Jade, Kate, Hailey, Jayden, Richard and Courtney. Great Nana to Poppy, Julian and Cooper. Thanks to the carers from Vision West and the staff at Waitakere and North Shore Hospitals for their care of mum. She will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 29 June 2020 at 3:00 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grania's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -