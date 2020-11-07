|
District Grand Lodge of New Zealand North Grand Lodge of Scotland Lodge Ponsonby 708 SC Lodge Montrose 722 SC Provincial Grand Lodge of New Zealand Grand Lodge of Ireland Brethren are requested to attend the funeral service of our late distinguished brother John Maurice Aldcroft Right Worshipful District Grand Master District of New Zealand North Grand Lodge of Scotland Past Master Lodge Ponsonby 708 SC Past Master Lodge Montrose 722 SC Honorary Grand Superintendent of works, Provincial Grand Lodge of New Zealand Grand Lodge of Ireland At the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium on Wednesday 11 November at 2pm. John will lie in state at the Scottish Masonic Centre, 59 Grey Street, Onehunga on Wednesday 11 November between 10am and 12 noon. AJ Ford District Grand Secretary
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020