HAMILTON, Grahame Morrison. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Saturday the 15th February 2020, aged 87 years after a long illness. Loving husband of Noelene, cherished father of Robert and Heather, father in law of Bryan and Francis. Grandfather of Kirstine, Karryn, Monique, Nicole and five great grandchildren Ella, Mia, Ava, Jack and Emma. You will live on in our hearts forever, along with your amazing humour, wisdom and advice. A private family service has been held as requested by Grahame.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020