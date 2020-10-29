|
CLARK, Grahame Jefferson (Jeff). Loved by God and all his family. Passed away at The Mary Potter Hospice, Newtown, on October 27th, 2020. Aged 73 years. Adored husband for 50 years to Gillian; Treasured Pops to his sons Fraser, Christopher and the late 'Davey Boy'. Loved Jeffie to his daughters- in-law, Mellie and Angie. Wonderful Poppa to his grandchildren Elliot, Tommy, Mitchell, Koen, Joely and Asher. A funeral service will be held for Jeff at The Arise Centre, 3 Pito- One Road, Korokoro, Lower Hutt at 11am on Saturday 31st October 2020. No flowers, in lieu please consider a donation to The Mary Potter Hospice, Newtown, Wellington. marypotter.org.nz Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020