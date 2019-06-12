|
|
|
LEAFBERG, Grahame Ivan. Born June 03, 1943. Passed away on June 09, 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Much loved husband of Ruth and darling father of Paula, Natasha and Richard. Father in law of Jason and Anna and Poppa of Jamie and Sophia and step grandfather of Finn and Oliver. Son of late Edwin Fulsher and Edith Evesham. Brother of John, Dennis and Stephanie. A funeral service will be held at St Marks Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road on Thursday 13 th June at 11am. Please no flowers. Donations to the the Heart Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
