Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 a.m.
St. Patricks Cathedral
43 Wyndham Street
Auckland
Grahame Geoffrey HART Notice
HART, Grahame Geoffrey. On 20th December, 2019 (suddenly) at his home, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Caroline, loving father of Alex, Dione, Craig and Vincent. and loved grandfather of Terezita, Josh and Grayson. Forever in our hearts. A Funeral Mass and service will be celebrated at St. Patricks Cathedral, 43 Wyndham Street, Auckland on Friday, 27th December, 2019 at 10.00am. All communications to the Hart family C/ - Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
