HART, Grahame Geoffrey. On 20th December, 2019 (suddenly) at his home, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Caroline, loving father of Alex, Dione, Craig and Vincent. and loved grandfather of Terezita, Josh and Grayson. Forever in our hearts. A Funeral Mass and service will be celebrated at St. Patricks Cathedral, 43 Wyndham Street, Auckland on Friday, 27th December, 2019 at 10.00am. All communications to the Hart family C/ - Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019