DURSTON, Grahame (QSM). Went to sleep for the final time on Friday July 10th 2020, surrounded by the love of his family, aged 92 years. Our patriarch left this world to meet his beloved wife Terry. A father first to Tonia and later, beloved grandfather of Cameron and Alyssa. Grahame leaves behind an extended family across his native Australia. A life well lived in the service of others is the only consolation to the gap you leave in our lives. Always remembered, never forgotten and forever loved. The Funeral Service for Grahame will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 12.30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020