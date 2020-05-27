Home

Friday, May 29, 2020
Grahame Arthur LEUSCHKE

LEUSCHKE, Grahame Arthur. Peacefully after a long illness at Selwyn Oaks on Sunday, 24th May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Judy, much loved father and father in law of Dean and Vicki, and Carolyn and Grant. Dear Grandpa of Jackson, Aidan, Tom, Paige and Beth. Golden memories of our days on Freejumper and at Pauanui. A funeral to celebrate his life will be held at 1pm on Friday, 29th May in Fountains Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Street, Papakura. Please contact [email protected] to register your attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Selwyn Oaks for their loving care of Grahame for the past 8 months.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020
