BREED, Grahame Arthur. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th June 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Jo. Much loved father of Michael and Terry. Father in law of Theresa, Chris (deceased), and Colin. Grandad to Alexandra and Will, Simon and Alice, Kaitlin and Rebekah. Great Grandad to Cooper, Arthur and Evelyn. A life lived to the full, Dad will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. A Service will be held at Five Knots at Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Auckland on Tuesday, 25th June at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
