Graham Sydney John WELLS

Graham Sydney John WELLS Notice
WELLS, Graham Sydney John. In loving memory of Graham Sydney John, aged 86 years. Sadly passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 2nd October 2019 after a long battle with illness. Dearly loved husband of Lois (Brandy). Respected father and father-in-law of Sue and Walter, Grant and Vanessa, Paul and Tracy, David, Caren, and the late Mark. Cherished and adored Grandad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten. Love you forever xxx. A private cremation has been held as per Graham's wishes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
