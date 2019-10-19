Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graham CLARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Sydney (Grum) CLARE

Add a Memory
Graham Sydney (Grum) CLARE Notice
CLARE, Graham Sydney (Grum). On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Summerset in the Vines, aged 81 years. Cherished friend and husband of the late Marie. Deeply loved father to John and Lisa (deceased) and father-in-law to Lisa. Treasured brother to the late Eileen. Proud Grandad Grum of his grandson Liam. A special heartfelt thanks to Lorraine and Sam for being with Grum in his final moments. A service for Grum will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Clare family can be left on facebook: terrylongleyandson.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.