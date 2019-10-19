|
CLARE, Graham Sydney (Grum). On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Summerset in the Vines, aged 81 years. Cherished friend and husband of the late Marie. Deeply loved father to John and Lisa (deceased) and father-in-law to Lisa. Treasured brother to the late Eileen. Proud Grandad Grum of his grandson Liam. A special heartfelt thanks to Lorraine and Sam for being with Grum in his final moments. A service for Grum will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Clare family can be left on facebook: terrylongleyandson.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019