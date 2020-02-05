|
MacDONALD, Graham Stuart. Sadly passed away 2 February 2020 at Tamahere Eventide Hospital. Dearly loved Brother of Jennifer, Brother-in- Law of Colin Giltrap and Uncle to Richard, Sarah and Family, Michael and Nicola. You were a wonderful man and we have very fond memories of great times together. You will always be in our hearts, we will never forget you. Graham was highly respected by his many Friends and Business Associates and will be missed by all. All communications to the MacDonald family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020