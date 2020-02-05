Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Tamahere Eventide Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham MacDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Stuart MacDONALD

Add a Memory
Graham Stuart MacDONALD Notice
MacDONALD, Graham Stuart. Sadly passed away 2 February 2020 at Tamahere Eventide Hospital. Dearly loved Brother of Jennifer, Brother-in- Law of Colin Giltrap and Uncle to Richard, Sarah and Family, Michael and Nicola. You were a wonderful man and we have very fond memories of great times together. You will always be in our hearts, we will never forget you. Graham was highly respected by his many Friends and Business Associates and will be missed by all. All communications to the MacDonald family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -