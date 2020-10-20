|
PARMINTER, Graham Royston (Gray). Suddenly on Wednesday 14th Oct 2020 at Taupo Hospital. Aged 90 yrs. Dearly Loved Husband of Beverley, much loved stepdad of Neville and Debbie and stepgrandad of Rebbeca. A very special thank you to St John, The Emergency and Medical staff of Rotorua and Taupo Hospitals You will be greatly missed Gray for your Loving ways, your understanding, kindness, humour and knowledge. You were a very special and multi talented man, So Dearly Loved. Thank you my dearest for all the wonderful memories, for your Love and Companionship, sharing this life's journey with me. Je'taime You will always live on in our hearts. J'espere tu revoire bientot. In accordance with Graham's wishes a private, family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020