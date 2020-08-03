|
CARNIE, Graham Roy. 2nd February 1946 - 29th July 2020. Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital, aged 74 years old. Originally from Mt Albert, Auckland and Waiheke Island, where he raised his family with Maria. More recently living in Pahi on the Kaipara Harbour. A loving, strong and supportive Dad always to Aaron, Todd and Angie. Gubby will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Loved brother of sister Joy and Late brother Ron. Special Uncle to many of his nieces and nephews. An avid Petrol Head, Gardener and Fisherman. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, 4th August 2020 at Pahi Hall, with the burial service taking place on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 at Onetangi Lawn Cemetery, Waiheke Island at 1pm. Go floundering now Dad, with Beebar and have a game of cards with Narnie and Ron. Rest in peace now Dad. You are so loved and missed. You will stay in our hearts forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020