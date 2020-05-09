|
SCARLETT, Graham Ross. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Sunday, 3rd May 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father of Murray, Keith, Susan, Linda, Neil and the Late Rosemary and father-in-law of Margaret, Lynne, Phil, John, Kathy, Stewart and Gill. Adored grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren. Due to current circumstances a private family service has taken place for Ross, followed by a burial at Leamington Cemetery. All communications to the Scarlett Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020