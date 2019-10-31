Home

Graham Robert (Bob) SOUTHGATE

Graham Robert (Bob) SOUTHGATE Notice
SOUTHGATE, Graham Robert (Bob). Passed away 30th October 2019, aged 80 on the Gold Coast after a battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loved father of Paul, Adam, Monique, and Brad and special grandad to his 9 grandchildren and great grandfather to his very new great grandson. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Bev and Bart Delfos, and fun uncle to Chris, Marlies, and Susan and their families. Rest in peace Bob. Communications to PO Box 95070, Swanson 0653.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
