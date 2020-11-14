Home

Graham Robert (Snow) LLOYD

Graham Robert (Snow) LLOYD Notice
LLOYD, Graham Robert (Snow). Passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side on Friday the 13th, aged 77. Dearly loved, treasured husband and best mate of Christine. Much adored dad of Jacqueline. Bother of Lindsay and late Douglas. Kia Kaha In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local hospice. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-Tai, Half Moon Bay, Auckland on Thursday 19th November at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
