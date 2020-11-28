|
|
|
HEDLEY, Graham Robert. Born October 23, 1966. Passed away unexpectedly at home on November 2, 2020. Graham will be massively missed by so many for his good humour, his expertise and wise counsel, especially by his family, Vicki, Sula and Dom, his Mum and Dad, Brian and Lynne, sister Janne, brother Geoff, wife Linley, nephews Ollie and Nick, Mother in law Christine, Sister in Law Emma, husband Sean, nephews Liam and Jarrod. His wider family, great friends in Hong Kong, NZ and around the world, and the pilot and rugby community have all appreciated his loyalty and friendship. The Funeral Service will be held in Hong Kong at St John's Cathedral on Monday 30th November at 7:30pm New Zealand time. The link for the livestream funeral service is https://youtu.be/ksudrHieogU
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020