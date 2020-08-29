Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Graham Robert GOODWIN


1949 - 2020
Graham Robert GOODWIN Notice
GOODWIN, Graham Robert. Born 13 April 1949. Passed away peacefully on 26th August, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lauren. Dad to Janey, Suzanne and Jennifer. Father in law to Nathan and Mike. Pop to Xara, Elizabeth, Clementine, Lucy and Millie and Great Pop to Cooper. Loving Brother of Carolyn, Robyn and Jan. A celebration of Graham's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, at 2pm on Tuesday 1st September 2020. "Rest In Peace Graham. Gone fishing." Due to current restrictions attendance at the service is by invitation only. Please contact the family if you would like to receive the link to join them online. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, PO Box 99182, Newmarket, Auckland 1149 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
