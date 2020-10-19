Home

Graham Reginald Colin KING

Graham Reginald Colin KING Notice
KING, Graham Reginald Colin. Passed away in Waikato Hospital on 16 October 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved father of Michael and Fiona and father-in-law of Tony, and adored grandad of Sophia and Annabel. Sadly missed. A Celebration of Graham's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 23rd October 2020 at 12 noon followed by private cremation. All communications please to the King family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020
