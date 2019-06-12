|
LAWS, Graham Paul Holmes. Died 6 June 2019 with family. Dearly loved husband of the late Faith. Loved second father of Mary and Jane (the Bunnies) Loved Whanau of David, Sally, Peter, Jenny and David, and loved Graysie of Mia Tipani. As per Graham's wishes his body has been gifted to the Auckland Medical School. A memorial gathering will be held at Grange Manor Davis Funerals on Saturday 15 June 2019 at 1.30pm. All Communications to (09) 6389026
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
