Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham LAWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Paul Holmes LAWS

Notice Condolences

Graham Paul Holmes LAWS Notice
LAWS, Graham Paul Holmes. Died 6 June 2019 with family. Dearly loved husband of the late Faith. Loved second father of Mary and Jane (the Bunnies) Loved Whanau of David, Sally, Peter, Jenny and David, and loved Graysie of Mia Tipani. As per Graham's wishes his body has been gifted to the Auckland Medical School. A memorial gathering will be held at Grange Manor Davis Funerals on Saturday 15 June 2019 at 1.30pm. All Communications to (09) 6389026



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.