Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Forest Lake Road
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham BAIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Paterson BAIRD

Add a Memory
Graham Paterson BAIRD Notice
BAIRD, Graham Paterson. On 27 October 2020 passed away at Waikato Hospital in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for nearly 60 years. Loved father of James and Alison. Respected brother, brother-in- law, uncle, great uncle, and friend of many. A service for Graham will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, 31 October 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Baird family C/- PO Box 1066, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton, 3240.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -