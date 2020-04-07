|
FANTHAM, Graham Neil (Neil). Gently passed away on 5 April 2020, aged 90 years, in Resthaven, Cambridge, surrounded by all his children via video link in these strange times. Devoted husband to the late Betty, Deeply loved dad and dad-in-law of Peter and Alisa, Judy and Peter, Sally and Stephen. Special grandpa and grandpa-in-law to Melissa and Brendan, Trudy and Charlie, Jonathan and Anna, Matthew and Stephanie, Gratten, Eloise and Dino, and Amelia. Supa-special great-grandpa to Poppy and Austin, Lizzie, Tilly. A private cremation is arranged with a memorial celebration of an amazing life to be held when circumstances allow. Heart felt thanks go especially to Neil's team of Lovely Ladies; Kathie, Lindy-Lee and Tessa and the wonderful care staff at Resthaven, most especially to dear Krystell and Joy. Rest gently now Neil, you are back together now with your beloved Betty
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020