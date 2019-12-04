 -->
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
View Map
Graham Murray WYATT


1949 - 2019
Graham Murray WYATT Notice
WYATT, Graham Murray. Born September 08, 1949. Passed away on December 02, 2019. Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday 2 December 2019, aged 70. Loved son of the late Joan and Murray, and older brother of Roger. Adored husband of Gae. Much loved Dad of Tracy and Shane. Father-in-law of Neil. Adoring Poppa of Taylor and Tao. He fought the good fight, Rest In Peace. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 6 December at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of NZ at www.auckland-northland.cancernz.org.nz would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
