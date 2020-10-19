|
LEE, Graham Murray. 15 March 1950 - 16 October 2020. With great sadness we announce that he passed away peacefully and with dignity, on his own terms after a long illness. Much loved husband of his lifelong love Leonie, was the proud father of two boys Michael and Matthew and grandfather to Isabelle, Olivia, Spencer and Arlo. Loved son of the late Murray and Thelma, and brother to Tony and Peter. Leonie and family would like to thank all of those involved in helping with Graham's care over the last 3 years. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 22 October at 3.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020