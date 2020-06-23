Home

Graham Murray (Murray) BOTT Notice
BOTT, Graham Murray (Murray). Sadly passed away on 18 June at Auckland City Hospital, aged 74. Loved son of Eileen and Clarrie Bott, (deceased) loved brother of Gillian Woods, brother-in-law of David, uncle of Roger and Terry and their families, friend of many. A private cremation has taken place. People are invited to farewell Murray at a memorial function at 11am on Tuesday 30 June at The Natural Funeral Company, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace. The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Village for Murray's care over several years, and the staff at Auckland Hospital Emergency and Ward 61 last Thursday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
