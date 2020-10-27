Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
3:30 p.m.
St Paul's Presbyterian Church
89 Tennyson Street
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham COWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Mitchell COWLEY

Add a Memory
Graham Mitchell COWLEY Notice
COWLEY, Graham Mitchell. Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital on October 25, aged 84 years. Loving husband of the late Margaret, adored father of Mark and Vicki, and Anna and John. Cherished Poppy of Laura and Lachlan. Loving brother of Lynette. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice in Graham's memory would be gratefully received and can be left at the service. A funeral service for Graham will be held in St Paul's Presbyterian Church, 89 Tennyson Street, Napier on Wednesday, November 4 at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cowley Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -