HIRST, Graham McKenzie. Suddenly at home on the 18th January 2020. Aged 79 Years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elaine. Much loved Dad and father in law to Wayne and Kalala, and Grandad to Cindy and Stella, and Great Grandad to Annalise, Zoey, Elizabeth, Issac, and Joseph- James. "We will always remember the good times" A Service for Graham will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel Commerce Street Tokoroa on Wednesday, the 22nd of January at 11:00 AM followed by the interment at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020