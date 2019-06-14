|
NASH, Graham MBE. (Regt No. P3437 Captain NZSAS.) A special treasured man at rest. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father of Tracey and the late Lance, father-in-law of Glenn. Step- father of Carla and Mark, Monique and Grant, and Opa of Brayden and Jhet. A huge thank you to the wonderful staff and residents at Ranfurly Veterans' Hospital for their care and friendship. A Full Military Funeral will be held at the Papakura Military Camp, 90 Grove Road, Papakura on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Nash Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. Photo Identification will be required for entry to the base.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 14 to June 15, 2019
