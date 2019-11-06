Home

Graham Maxwell BUCHANAN

Graham Maxwell BUCHANAN Notice
BUCHANAN, Graham Maxwell. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 2nd November 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved father of Kelly, Raquel and Brittany. Brother of Walter (deceased), John, Edu (deceased), Lorraine, and Brian. Will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and colleagues. A service to celebrate the life of Graham will be held at the Central Park Drive Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 8th of November at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
