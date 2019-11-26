|
PITTS, Graham Lester. Passed away after an illness on 22 November 2019, aged 74 years. Loved by his partner Ngaire, children Jo, Matthew and Erica and sister Vivian. Special "Grumps" of Zoe, Leo, Findlay, Taylor and Isabella. Esteemed Architect and friend of many. Will be deeply missed but his legacy lives on. A celebration of Graham's life will be held at the North Harbour chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 30 November at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019