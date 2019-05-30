Home

Graham Leslie UNDERWOOD

Graham Leslie UNDERWOOD Notice
UNDERWOOD, Graham Leslie. After fighting a long battle with cancer Graham passed away on Sunday 26 May 2019 at 1pm. 77 years strong and determined to the end. Father of Chris, Tracey and Leanne. Father-in-law of Carolyn and Greg. Former adored wife of Neata, 6 grandchildren Larissa, Justin, Kyle, Shavonne, Abbey and Blake, friend and neighbour Kees. Thanks for the treasured moments. We are so glad we had found you and you are no longer lost. We love you forever. Family Memorial to be held in Mangawhai.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
